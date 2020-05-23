x
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway girl

MCSO needs help finding a 13-year-old from Aguila, AZ. She was last seen Friday night.
Sheridan Fiegen

AGUILA, Ariz — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Sheridan Fiegen. 

She ran away from her home in Aguila, which is west of Wickenburg, the sheriff's office said. Sheridan's mother reported her missing Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

MCSO said she was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Friday near Church Street and Eagle View Drive. 

Sheridan is between 5 feet tall and 5-foot-2 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, brown boots with spurs and may have a black and white sweatshirt with her. 

If you see her or know where she is, call MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS.

Post by MCSOaz.

