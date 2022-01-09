2 teens plotted to shoot several students at Arizona high school, police say

The Sheriff's Office say two teenagers are facing felony charges after they allegedly plotted to harm up to 14 students at a local school.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Authorities have arrested two Arizona teenagers for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Kingman High School and compiling a list of students they intended to target.

The two students, ages 14 and 15, have been taken into custody this week after detectives uncovered evidence connecting them to an alleged plot to harm students at the local high school, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

The students had allegedly been bullied and were planning to target specific classmates at the school, MCSO said. Another student uncovered a list containing 14 names and turned it over to authorities.

The two students were immediately suspended from school once the alleged plot was discovered. As a result of the discovery, MCSO dispatched deputies to provide additional security at the high school on Thursday.

MCSO says the families of all the students named on that list have been advised of the potential threat.

The two students have been booked into the county's juvenile detention facility and could be charged with making terrorist threats, a Class 3 felony. The presumptive prison sentence for a Class 3 felony in Arizona is 3.5 years for first-time offenders.

The sheriff's office said it has "a zero-tolerance stance" against any threat or disruption to the community's educational facilities.

The Mohave County incident is one of several similar events reported this past week throughout Arizona involving threats and weapons at local schools.

Up to Speed