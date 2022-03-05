Arizona's McKale Center evacuated after game due to fire

Smoke billowed out of a vent near the rafters as workers scrambled to get people out of the building.

TUCSON, Ariz — Arizona’s McKale Center has been evacuated due to a fire after the men’s basketball game against California.

Fire alarms sounded and the arena was evacuated about an hour after No. 2 Arizona’s 89-61 win on Saturday.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances surrounded the arena and blocked the streets in every direction near it.

A ladder truck hoisted a crew to check out the roof as a small group of fans in Arizona gear looked on.

