MESA, Ariz. - An animal advocacy group says five wild horses have been hit and killed recently on a single stretch of Arizona road.

The Salt River Horse Management Group says horses were struck on three days in one week.

“Just in the last five weeks we had five horses die in horrific ways too. So that was very upsetting,” said wild horse advocate Simone Netherlands.

The problem, advocates say, is actually new improvements on Bush Highway.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation recently repaved the road, making it wider, and adding guardrails. But animal advocates say drivers are now going faster and guardrails can trap the horses - a situation caught on camera by Sky 12 Friday. The animals often end up stuck on the road, where disaster strikes.

“One of the horses that has gotten hit lately was literally stuck between the guard rails. And he didn’t have a way to get away and the car didn’t have a way to get away,” Netherlands said.

The Salt River wild horse herd is one of the most beloved group of animals in the state of Arizona – but it’s also been controversial.

Two years ago the herd was rounded up by the U.S. Forest Service after the department said they were making the road too dangerous. But a deal was eventually struck, with Governor Ducey ultimately signing a bill making it illegal to take, harass, or kill them.

Now the advocacy group says it’s working with MCDOT officials, who’ve added signage, rumble strips, and painting on the road to warn drivers.

“We’re actually really happy with how they responded to how upset we were.. and their future plans,” Netherlands said.

The group says MCDOT is also hoping to add motion lighting with radar detection, as well as underpasses, so the horses would never be on the road in the first place.

It’s an effort to safeguard both commuters and a symbol of the American West.

“They’re important to all Americans. They really embody who we are as Americans, and it’s hopefully the reason we’ll be protecting them for a long time to come,” Netherlands said.

