PHOENIX — The McCain family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Burma, who died in a "tragic accident" at the family home near Sedona.

Cindy McCain posted the heartbreaking news to Instagram Monday with photos of Burma.

"To all who loved our dear Burma. She died today in a tragic accident at our beloved Hidden Valley. She [is] now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven now," she said tagging her late husband in the post.

Meghan McCain said Burma, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, was a birthday gift for her father, John, "years ago," and was "absolutely and truly devoted" to the late senator.

"She would never leave his side," she wrote in an Instagram post, "followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night."

Meghan said the love this dog gave her father was "equal to a family member."

"I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad," she wrote.