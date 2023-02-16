Mayes: Kroger, Albertsons merger 'raises questions'

Arizona's attorney general announced Thursday she's launching an anti-trust investigation into the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Thursday she's launching an anti-trust investigation into the proposed merger between two of the largest supermarket chains in Arizona.

Kroger, the parent company of Fry's Food and Drug Stores, announced last year it intended to buy Albertsons Companies for about $20 billion.

Mayes said the merger could have a major impact on Arizona and the thousands of local residents who are employed by the two companies.

"The proposed merger raises questions about the potential for store closures that could force consumers to travel farther for groceries – possibly creating food deserts that disproportionately affect minority communities,” Mayes said in a statement.

When the proposed merger was first announced, Kroger promised it would spend $1.3 billion on updating Albertsons stores and another $1 billion on higher employee wages and improved benefits.

Mayes said she will spend the coming weeks meeting with communities across Arizona that may be affected by the merger.

Mayes is not the first attorney general to investigate anti-trust tactics committed by companies in Arizona. Former Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed an anti-trust lawsuit against two airlines for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive coordination.

