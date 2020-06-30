x
Maricopa PD K-9 dies of heat-related incident

Police are asking DPS to help investigate the incident.
Credit: Maricopa PD

MARICOPA, Ariz — Police are investigating after a K-9 with the Maricopa Police Department died from a heat-related incident.

Ike, who had been with the department for almost 11 years, died early Saturday morning after the heat-related incident on Friday.

Maricopa Police Chief Steve Stahl said in a video Monday that he is asking the Arizona Department of Public Safety to help investigate Ike's death. 

Stahl said he cannot release more details at this time.

Because Ike died in service, there will be a memorial service, which will come at a later date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

