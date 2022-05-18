MCSO horse 'Max' retires after 15 years of service

Max has assisted deputies with patrol, search and rescue missions, school events, community events, and honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

ARIZONA, USA — After 15 years of service, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's horse "Max" retired from service Monday.

MCSO said Max has assisted deputies with patrol, search and rescue missions, school events, community events, and honoring fallen law enforcement officers throughout the county.

During these events, Max would interact with students and community members teaching them all the different jobs he has as a 4-legged deputy.

In 2016, deputies said Max had cancer in his right eye, which had to be removed. But, this did not stop Max. He continued with his duties and is known to deputies as an all-star that isn't easily spooked.

Max has trained new riders for the MCSO Mounted Unit and represented MCSO as the "Riderless Horse" on numerous occasions.

Happy retirement, Max!

