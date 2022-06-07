Maricopa County sees its first probable monkeypox case

Health officials confirmed the news about Maricopa County's first monkeypox case in 2022 on Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX — The first probable case of monkeypox has been confirmed, officials announced Tuesday.

Officials from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and Arizona Department of Health Services identified Arizona's first probable monkeypox case.

According to a release, testing at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory returned a presumptive positive result. Officials added confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case is reportedly a man in his late 30s. Officials said he is currently in isolation and recovering as the investigation enters its early stages.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact, although it can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact. It is endemic in some countries but not the United States, though several countries, including the United States, have seen cases in recent weeks.

Monkeypox symptoms usually last between two and four weeks, and the mortality rate is 3% to 6%, according to the WHO. People younger than 40 or 50 years of age (depending on the country) may be more susceptible to catching monkeypox because that demographic would not have received the smallpox vaccine.

EN ESPAÑOL: Primer posible caso de viruela símica en el Condado Maricopa

“It is important to remember that Monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH.

While Monkeypox usually begins with a fever, other symptoms also include:

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

“Monkeypox can spread through contact with lesions, scabs, and bodily fluids, so we encourage anyone who develops fever or swollen lymph nodes with a rash to consult a healthcare provider for testing,” Dr. Sunenshine said.

“ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director. “It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions.”

Health officials said washing your hands after you touch someone, wearing a mask when you are in a crowded indoor space and staying home if you’re sick with fever or respiratory symptoms are the best ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox and other viruses.

