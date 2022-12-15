Maricopa County, Hobbs ask judge to throw out Lake's election lawsuit

Attorneys say Lake’s lawsuit doesn’t allege actual facts but instead contains unwarranted speculation.

PHOENIX — Attorneys for Maricopa County and governor-elect Katie Hobbs have asked a judge to throw out Kari Lake’s election lawsuit claiming the election was botched, and she should be declared the winner.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate's legal challenge alleges issues with equipment, signature verification, and lines to vote on Election Day disenfranchised voters.

But in motions filed Thursday, attorneys for the defendants say Lake’s lawsuit doesn’t allege actual facts but instead contains unwarranted speculation.

Attorneys for Maricopa County say that Lake’s suit doesn’t show that she’s entitled to more than 17,000 votes, which she would need to change the outcome of the election. They say she does not show evidence of even one illegal vote.

The motions to dismiss will be considered in a hearing Monday morning.

