Maricopa County Board appoints Rachel Mitchell as interim county attorney

Career prosecutor Rachel Mitchell was named the interim Maricopa county attorney through the November election.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rachel Mitchell, a longtime county prosecutor, as the interim county attorney Wednesday.

Mitchell's appointment comes less than a month after former County Attorney Allister Adel resigned among controversies and repeated calls for her resignation. Mitchell was one of five top prosecutors who called on Adel to resign in February.

The county board will have a public swearing in for Mitchell at 11 a.m. She will hold the position through the November election.

Mitchell briefly served as interim county attorney in 2019 before Adel was appointed later that year. Mitchell was a Republican counsel during U.S. Senate hearings on the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Adel resigned last month amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also was facing scrutiny over whether an admitted alcohol abuse problem was affecting her ability to do the job.

Mitchell joined the county attorney's office 30 years ago, straight of law school at Arizona State University. She made her name as a sex-crimes prosecutor but has held high-profile positions in the nation's third-largest prosecutorial office.

Mitchell currently oversees the prosecution of death-penalty, homicide and gang cases. She investigated the county attorney's now-dismissed prosecutions of Black Lives Matter protesters.

