Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen is in federal court Tuesday where he faces 19 federal charges stemming from alleged crimes tied to his adoption business.

Petersen is expected to enter a plea at Tuesday's hearing.

Arkansas is one of three states where Petersen is charged for allegedly running an illegal international adoption scheme. Arizona and Utah are the other states. Petersen faces 62 state and federal felony charges in total across the three states.

Prosecutors say the scheme is centered around pregnant women from the Marshall Islands. Northwest Arkansas is home to the largest population of Marshallese people outside of the islands.

