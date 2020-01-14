FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man suffering from mental health issues went missing from the Flagstaff area Saturday morning, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said 56-year-old William Morrison and his truck were last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a relative’s house.

His cell phone is either turned off or the battery died, according to CCSO.

Morrison was in a blue 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up with Arizona license plates BZX 7909. The truck has a black camper shell, a 20” LED light bar mounted on the front bumper and black rock crawler style steps below the doors, police said.

William Morrison, 56, suffers from mental health issues and went missing from the Flagstaff area. He was last seen on Jan. 11 at a relative's house. Morrison was driving his blue 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up with a black camper shell and Arizona plates BZX7909.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Police said Morrison is 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and hair.

CCSO is asking anyone with information on Morrison or his truck to contact local law enforcement.