FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man suffering from mental health issues went missing from the Flagstaff area Saturday morning, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said 56-year-old William Morrison and his truck were last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a relative’s house.

His cell phone is either turned off or the battery died, according to CCSO.

Morrison was in a blue 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up with Arizona license plates BZX 7909. The truck has a black camper shell, a 20” LED light bar mounted on the front bumper and black rock crawler style steps below the doors, police said.

Blue 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up with black camper shell
William Morrison, 56, suffers from mental health issues and went missing from the Flagstaff area. He was last seen on Jan. 11 at a relative's house. Morrison was driving his blue 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up with a black camper shell and Arizona plates BZX7909.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Police said Morrison is 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and hair.

William Morrison
Coconino County Sheriff's Office

CCSO is asking anyone with information on Morrison or his truck to contact local law enforcement.