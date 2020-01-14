FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man suffering from mental health issues went missing from the Flagstaff area Saturday morning, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said 56-year-old William Morrison and his truck were last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a relative’s house.
His cell phone is either turned off or the battery died, according to CCSO.
Morrison was in a blue 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up with Arizona license plates BZX 7909. The truck has a black camper shell, a 20” LED light bar mounted on the front bumper and black rock crawler style steps below the doors, police said.
Police said Morrison is 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and hair.
CCSO is asking anyone with information on Morrison or his truck to contact local law enforcement.