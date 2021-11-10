Man shot, killed by off-duty Border Patrol agent in Tucson

Edward Colin Colteaux, 38, died after an off-duty Border Patrol agent allegedly shot him during a confrontation with another individual Saturday night.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty Border Patrol agent on Tucson's west side Saturday evening.

At around 9:48 p.m. Saturday, 38-year-old Edward Colin Colteaux was pronounced dead at the scene with obvious signs of trauma after a confrontation escalated between Colteaux and another individual near Interstate 10 and St. Mary's Road.

Tucson Police Department said the off-duty agent reportedly discharged his firearm when he attempted to intervene in the confrontation. The 38-year-old was shot and immediately received first aid when TPD officers arrived at the scene.

Tucson Fire Department also assisted in the medical treatment prior to Colteaux's passing.

As per protocol, Border Patrol has launched an administrative investigation into the incident.

The off-duty agent involved in the incident has not yet been identified.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Up to Speed