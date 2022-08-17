Man shot in possible road rage incident on Loop 202 in Mesa

The Department of Public Safety said the man was reportedly shot while driving southbound on Loop 202.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

Officials stated the man was shot in the right shoulder through his passenger side window. DPS said the man was able to drive himself to the hospital to be treated.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with salt and pepper hair. He was driving a Silver Toyota Tacoma. The victim also said the suspect had a handgun. He was last seen heading eastbound on SR-24.

DPS said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 12News for updates.

