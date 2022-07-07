Man critically injured after set on fire at Glendale bus stop, suspect arrested

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim at the entrance of a Circle K store engulfed in flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A homeless man is behind bars, accused of setting another man on fire at a Glendale convenience store, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police said early Sunday morning, officers received a call saying someone was on fire at a Circle K near 59th and Olive avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Blake Angerer, at the entrance of the store engulfed in flames.

Police said witnesses told officers the suspect, Luciano Simmons, came into the store and purchased gasoline that he put in a water bottle.

Witnesses said after buying the gas, Simmons left the store and walked to a bus stop nearby. A witness at the bus stop told police Simmons poured the gasoline on Angerer and set him on fire with a butane torch.

The witness said Angerer started running toward the store while engulfed in flames. The witness and store clerk poured water on Angerer until first responders arrived on the scene.

Police said the Circle K clerk pointed to Simmons at the bus stop and identified him as the man who bought the gas.

Video surveillance showed Simmons filling the water bottle with gas. Shortly thereafter, the video showed the witness and Angerer running from the bus stop to the store while Angerer was on fire.

Police documents state Simmons admitted to being at the Circle K and buying the gas but denied injuring Angerer.

Police said Angerer was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are still investigating a motive for the attack.

Up to Speed