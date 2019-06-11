SHOW LOW, Ariz — A 61-year-old man is missing after going into the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona to cut wood on Nov. 4, according to authorities.

Greg Foster was reported missing to the Show Low Dispatch Office on Tuesday and that information has been passed to the Apache County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the case in his disappearance.

According to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Foster purchased fuelwood permits last month. It is believed that he may have gone to the Wallow Fire area, possibly the Big Lake area / HWY 260 and HWY 273.

Foster was driving a White Ford F-550 flatbed with license plate number CH57344.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

For questions or information related to Foster's disappearance, people are asked to contact the Apache County Sheriff's Office at 928-337-4321.