Officials search for suspects who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted man in Cordes Lakes

Dustin Wesley Mountain and Joshua Paul Halliburton are wanted suspects for the kidnapping of a man on Saturday, June 26.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A man was kidnapped and assaulted on Saturday, June 26 and now the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help, offering a $1,600 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Dustin Wesley Mountain, 34, and Joshua Paul Halliburton, 26, are the two suspects, according to the YCSO. The two suspects are now at large and wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping and threatening or intimidating, according to officials.

Mountain and Halliburton came to the victim's house, threatened him and forced him into a car, drove off, as well as beat him, according to YCSO.

Mountain is described as a white, 5-foot, 11-inch man, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos across his chest, according to a release from YCSO.

His last known address is in the 16000 block of South Apache Trail in Cordes Lakes, according to authorities.

Halliburton is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to authorities. His last know address is in the 20700 block of East Deer Valley in Mayer, officials said.

They could be driving a borrowed tan 1985 Ford Ranger Pickup or a blue truck that belongs to Mountain, according to the release.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

12 News on YouTube