PHOENIX — A man was taken into custody after a police incident led to an hours-long closure of the Interstate 10 in both directions east of Quartzsite.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was contacted by authorities in California, who said the unidentified man made "threats of violence" while possessing numerous weapons.

The man's vehicle was located on I-10 eastbound near Hovatter, spokesman Bart Graves said in an email.

Troopers attempted to contact the driver, who refused commands and additional resources were sent to the scene.

The department first closed the eastbound lanes of the freeway around 5 p.m. due to the incident at milepost 50, about 30 miles east of Quartzsite.

The westbound lanes were closed around 6 p.m. The highway was reopened just before 9 p.m.

Traffic was being re-routed off the highway and onto State Route 85 during the closure.

No other information was immediately known.