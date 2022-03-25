60-year-old man hospitalized after stung multiple times by bees in Phoenix, firefighters say

Officials said no firefighters were hurt during the incident near 34th and McKinley streets.

PHOENIX — A 60-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Friday after being stung multiple times by bees near 34th and McKinley streets, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said when crews arrived on scene, they were able to move the man to safety while they worked to control the swarm of bees.

The man's condition is not being released at this time. Officials said no firefighters were hurt during the incident.

It's unclear at this time what caused the bees to become aggressive.

Daniel Beebe of Beebe's Pest Termite and Bee Service told 12 News that most bees in the Phoenix area are at least a hybrid of the European honeybee and the African honeybees. The European version used to be more common until the African version entered the area 20 to 30 years ago.

The Africanized bees are much more aggressive and more likely to defend their hive by swarming any potential attackers.

"Sometimes they’ll come and investigate you," Beebe said of the Africanized bees. "You’ll have some flying around not really stinging you but kind of what we like to call 'divebombing' you—hitting you."

Beebe said that's when you know it's time to get out of the area. If you don't leave, those "investigations" will eventually turn into attacks.

Beebe says you have to fight the urge to fight off the bees by flailing or swatting.

"If you show that aggression or even kill it, it sends out a pheromone to the hive that 'This is a potential attacker,'" Beebe said.

A beehive can contain anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 bees, according to Beebe. A single sting can be fatal to a person with a bee allergy, but attacks like the one at Cave Creek can even be fatal to people who are not allergic to bees—if the victim suffers enough stings.

Beebe says to keep yourself safe, stay away, and if it's too late to stay away, then get away.

"Put your head down try to cover up," Beebe said. "Cover up your face. Cover up the vital parts on your face, and try to walk away until you don’t hear them around anymore."

