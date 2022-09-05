Man hospitalized after shooting involving Mesa police near Gilbert Road and US 60

The Mesa Police Department said officers were responding to a call of a man threatening to kill people at a business close to US 60 and Gilbert Road.

MESA, Ariz. — Police said a man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting involving officers Monday night.

The Mesa Police Department said officers were responding to a call of a man threatening to kill people at a business close to US 60 and Gilbert Road.

Officers contacted a man who they thought could be involved based on a description that was provided by a 911 caller, police said,

"When the officer contacted the ma, some sort of altercation occurred which resulted in an officer-involved shooting," said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas.

Encinas said he has not been updated on the suspect's condition.

Gilbert Road is closed in both directions and the Gilbert Road offramp at the US 60 is also closed.

This is the second police shooting reported in the Valley Monday.

Earlier in the day, a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting involving Phoenix police near 7th Street and Bell Road.

