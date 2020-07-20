x
Flagstaff man dead after collision with a train

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the accident.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Sunday afternoon. 

Police responded to the AmTrak train station at 1 East Route 66 in Flagstaff after 24-year-old Allan Shaffer was hit. Shaffer was given immediate medical aid, but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Witnesses said they saw Shaffer walking southbound across the tracks when he turned back to wave at a westbound train. As the southbound train approached, Shaffer tried to run out of the way. He was unable to get off the tracks completely before the collision, police say.

Police plan to continue looking through surveillance from the station to understand the full circumstances of the accident. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will continue to update as more information is provided. 

