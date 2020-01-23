MARICOPA, Ariz. — Maricopa police say a man is dead after he fell out of a car and was hit by another car.
Police responded to the scene on westbound Smith Enke Road near Santa Cruz Drive around 4:30 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle the man fell out of stayed at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit him did not. It is described as a dark colored sedan.
The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for the next few hours as police investigate.
