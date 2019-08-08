TUCSON – A man was trending across the United States after News 4 Tucson’s Nick VinZant captured his reaction to a rant by a woman wearing a MAGA hat during Tuesday’s Tucson City Council meeting.

Tuesday evening, Tucson city council approved to place the Tucson Families Free and Together initiative on the ballot in November. The initiative, which was launched in January, was created with the goal of turning Tucson into the first sanctuary city in Arizona.

During the regular meeting, a woman voiced her opinion against the initiative to Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, shortly after the council approved to place the measure on the ballot. Before she and a man also donning a MAGA hat was escorted out of the meeting, a man sitting in the audience was seen laughing, bobbing his head up and down.

After News 4 Tucson’s Nick VinZant shared the clip on Twitter, #GreenShirtGuy went viral across the nation, has received nearly 2,000 comments, 6,000 retweets and more than 28,000 in 16 hours.

And shortly after the post went viral, commenters went to Twitter to share their thoughts, capturing the attention of comedian Patton Oswalt and Kathy Griffin, and organizations like The Hill, Newsweek, Heavy.com and Mashable.

Some people have even turned the video into a meme.

The Tweet has also caused a bit of debate between commenters – who do they prefer, #GreenShirtGuy or #PlaidShirtGuy.

The #GreenShirtGuy has revealed himself as Alex Kack, who has participated in several political comedy shows and Arizona political campaigns in the past.