Man found shot in Tucson courtyard, homicide investigation ongoing

Tucson Police Department is investigating the death of local man in a suspected homicide.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Aug. 15.

According to officials, officers from the Operations Division East were called to 8665 East Speedway Boulevard where they located a man with gunshot injuries.

Tucson Fire Department transported the man, 33-year-old Robert C. Detwiler, to Banner University Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died.

Officers and detectives have reported that witnesses saw Detwiler in a confrontation with the suspect before the shooting happened.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said. No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-CRIME.