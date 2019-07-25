FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — A Facebook video that showed a passenger flicking cigarette ashes onto the side of the road, with the Museum Fire burning in the background garnered a lot of attention—and a criminal charge for the passenger.

The video posted Tuesday claims the smoker put his cigarette out in the brush.

The video didn’t support this claim, but the mere act of flicking the ashes out the window was enough for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to take action.

In a comment on the video, the sheriff’s office replied that, with the Flagstaff Police Department, the person was identified and cited with criminal littering, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Criminal littering is defined as dumping unlawfully something that is “destructive or injurious material."

A Class 1 misdemeanor is the most serious of the three classes of misdemeanors in Arizona, with up to six months of imprisonment.

