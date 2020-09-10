Man falls from Willow Gulch near Lake Powell, dies

This is the 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.

PAGE, Ariz. — A man died Thursday after authorities say he fell from Willow Gulch, which is in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell, just north of the Arizona-Utah border.

Around 9 a.m., dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received reports of a man who had fallen. A boat nearby saw the man fall and tried to help.

A medical professional was on board the boat and pronounced the man dead after recovering him.

The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the deceased person and move him to Salt Lake City where his death will be investigated.

The man’s identification is being withheld until next of kin are notified.