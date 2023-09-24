Man drowns in Lake Havasu

The man was found in 18 feet of water by deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A man drowned in the southern portion of Lake Havasu on Saturday, authorities say.

Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Standard Wash Cove in the southern portion of Lake Havasu in regards to reports of a drowning.

A rescue diver for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was deployed and the man, later identified as Ethan Aguilar, was brought to the surface. CPR was initiated before he was transported to Cove State Park, authorities said. Medical personnel on site pronounced him dead on scene.

Through investigations, it was determined that Aguilar jumped from a 20 to 30 foot cliff and began to struggle when he hit the water, authorities said. The incident is still under investigation.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

