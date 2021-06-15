Man drowns in Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park

James Crocker, 63, of Lakewood, Colorado, was on day six of a multi-day private boating trip.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A man drowned while boating on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, officials announced Tuesday.

Grand Canyon National Park officials were alerted around 10 a.m. of an emergency from a non-commercial river trip near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River.

James Crocker, 63, of Lakewood, Colorado, entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid, Colorado River mile 77, officials said.

Members of his group pulled him out of the water. They said he was unresponsive and they began CPR.

Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter and were unable to resuscitate him.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

