A Glendale man died after falling off the 200-foot waterfall on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is dead after falling down a 200-foot waterfall near Roosevelt Lake on Saturday.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said it got several 911 calls about a man who had fallen in the area of Workman Creek Falls around 5 p.m.

Search teams found the man dead at the bottom of the falls and recovered his body.

The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Ott from Glendale. His family has been notified.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.