Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

A 58-year-old man died of his injuries after he and other cyclists were hit by a pickup truck in June.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race in June.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday that a 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Shawn Michael Chock was indicted last week on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. The Navajo County attorney's office said that more charges are expected to be filed in the wake of the cyclist’s death.

Authorities say seven bicyclists were injured June 19 when Chock sped into a crowd gathered for an annual "Bike the Bluff" event in Show Low. An attorney representing Chock did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

A Black Super Duty Ford F150 hit the bicyclists near the westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center before driving away from the scene, authorities said. The incident happened during the Master Men 55 years and older category.

Six of the cyclists were transported to Summit Healthcare by local medical personnel. Two of those six were transferred to Flagstaff Medical Center. A separate cyclist had to be transported by air to the medical center.

Officers pursued Chock and shot him behind a nearby Ace Hardware store.

