Man dies after bee attack in Scottsdale

John Trapani Sr. encountered a swarm of bees on Sept. 28 and was sent to the hospital. He died on Oct. 18.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man who was attacked by a swarm of bees and stung more than 100 times last month in Scottsdale has died.

John Trapani Sr. sustained injuries on Sept. 28 after encountering a swarm of bees near 87th Street and Raintree Drive. He and another person, Steve Gluskin, were taken to the hospital.

Gluskin said he ran over to help Trapani after he noticed the injured man scrambling on the ground.

“He was thrashing around and finally he just lost consciousness,” Gluskin told 12 News last month.

Scottsdale police said Trapani passed away on Oct. 18. His family said he was in good health before the bee attack and then experienced health problems afterward, police said.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet disclosed Trapani's exact cause of death.

