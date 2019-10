CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting near Casa Grande Thursday, Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

PCSO deputies are currently investigating the homicide that occurred near Hanna Road and Barstow Avenue.

PCSO confirmed a man is dead and a woman is at a local hospital in stable condition. Officials added that both people suffered gunshot wounds.

No other details on this incident have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.