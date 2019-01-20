HOLBROOK, Ariz. - A man is dead after a crash on Concho Highway, nearly 10 miles east of Snowflake, Arizona.

According to officials, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

As deputies arrived on the scene, a vehicle was found at the bottom of Hay Hollow Wash just off the roadway, authorities say. Officials identified the driver of the vehicle as 64-year-old Jesse Thomas of St. Johns, Arizona.

NCSO said Thomas was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and died from his injuries.

Authorities said witness information and evidence at the scene suggest Thomas was traveling over the posted speed limit. Rain in the area may have also played a role at the time of the crash, officials said.