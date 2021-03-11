x
Arizona

Man arrested in connection with Tuscon synagogue, mosque vandalism

Detectives announced Wednesday they arrested the 37-year-old on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage after reviewing surveillance video taken at Kol Ami Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson synagogue and are investigating an unrelated attack on a local mosque.

Detectives announced Wednesday they arrested 37-year-old Dustin Wilkerson on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage after reviewing surveillance video taken at Kol Ami Tucson.

The man was in jail for allegedly assaulting an officer when police arrested him.

 Tucson police said they were investigating vandalism and an assault on several worshippers at the Islamic Center of Tucson. 

The Arizona Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations this week called for additional security at the mosque.

