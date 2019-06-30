A man and woman are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday north of Tucson, officials said.

According to authorities, on June 29 around 8 p.m., deputies responded to the area near Roller Coaster Rd. and Grande Ave. for a report of a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man and woman with severe injuries, officials said.

Authorities said the man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Traffic investigators took over the investigation and it resulted in an arrest of 69-year-old Thomas Waites for 2 counts of manslaughter, criminal damage and driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they are available.