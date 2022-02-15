'Velocirobber' arrested for stealing dinosaur claw in Arizona

Police say the claw was stolen on Jan. 30 during Tucson's Gem and Mineral Show. The suspect allegedly tried selling the fossil to another vendor.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from an Arizona vendor last month and then trying to resell it.

Tucson police say the claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city's annual Gem and Mineral Show.

They say the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Thomas, tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner. Police say the suspect faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property.

