A boulder was returned to its place in the Prescott National Forest, officials said Friday.

The one-ton "Wizard Rock" was reported missing by forest officials Monday. The rock was found in its place, forest officials reported Friday.

“We are thrilled the Wizard Rock was returned, and are grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public," said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District in a news release.

The boulder is black with white quartz running through it. Its distinctive look earned it the name “Wizard Rock." People driving on Highway 89 south of Prescott often stopped and admired its beauty.

The boulder could not be moved without heavy equipment, officials said.

An up-close look at Wizard Rock

Prescott National Forest

Wizard Rock is the second boulder stolen from Prescott National Forest over the last four months, forest officials said. The other boulder weighed about 750 pounds and was taken from Dearing Road near Thumb Butte.

In 2009, an 80-pound heart-shaped rock was taken from Granite Mountain Wilderness. After the local newspaper ran a story about it, the rock was returned anonymously.

People need a permit to remove things like rocks, minerals, firewood, plants and trees from Prescott National Forest.