PRESCOTT, Ariz. — After working into the evening Friday night, officials say the 16-acre Lynx Fire near Prescott is now 80 percent contained.

According to Forest officials, smoke will be visible as fuels continue to burn in the fire interior today. Firefighters will also continue to improve the line around the perimeter of the fire.

PREVIOUS: Firefighters on scene of 7-acre fire at Lynx Lake campground in Prescott

The Lynx Fire was initially reported on April 19, and the human-caused fire is still under investigation. Officials also gave an update on areas near Lynx Lake impacted by the fire. Here's how they break down:

Overnight campgrounds were opened yesterday, Friday, April 19.

The east side of Lynx Lake Trail 311 and Johns Tank Trail 94 will remain closed until further notice.

Lynx Lake South Shore Day-Use will remain closed through Sunday evening, April 21.

Lynx Lake North Shore Day-Use opened today at 8:30 am; Saturday, April 20.

You can find additional information on the fire at the Prescott National Forest Website.