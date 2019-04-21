PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is of Sunday's Hot Headlines. The Lynx Fire is mentioned as being 80% contained but it is now 100% contained.

The 16-acre Lynx Fire is now 100% contained, Prescott National Forest officials say.

Firefighters will continue to extinguish interior burning fuels and mop-up on Easter Sunday.

The human-caused Lynx Fire was reported on Friday. It began burning east of the south shore boat ramp at Lynx Lake.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials also gave an update on areas near Lynx Lake that were impacted by the fire:

Lynx Lake and Hilltop Overnight Campgrounds are open to the public.

Lynx Lake North Shore Day-Use area is open the public.

Lynx Lake South Shore Day-Use area will remain closed through Monday morning, at which time a decision will be made to re-open.

The east side of Lynx Lake, including Lynx Lake Trail 311 and Johns Tank Trail 94 will remain closed until further notice.

You can find additional information on the fire at the Prescott National Forest Website.