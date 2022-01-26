Luke Days air show 2022: USAF Thunderbirds will highlight event near Glendale

The USAF Thunderbirds demonstration team will headline the free event along with dozens of aerial acts performing throughout the two-day show.

PHOENIX — Luke Days, the popular air show in Glendale, will be returning to the skies in 2022.

Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of Luke Days 2020. Luke AFB leaders decided against hosting the show in 2021 to “prioritize the safety of the community.”

“After a couple of tough years tackling COVID-19, we are all looking forward to welcoming all our communities and guests to celebrate the pinnacle of aviation performance next year!” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the USAF Thunderbirds back to Luke to headline the return to Luke Days,” said Krueder.

Luke Days 2022 will be held March 19-20. For more information, visit the Luke AFB Facebook page.

