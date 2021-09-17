Lost Grand Canyon hiker found safe after missing for 3 days

A 66-year-old man was found safe Friday morning in the Grand Canyon after he was reported missing on Tuesday.

A Maryland man reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park earlier this week has been found safe.

The National Park Service said they found Clifton Beck, 66, early Friday morning near Roosevelt Point along the canyon's north rim.

Beck appeared to be in stable condition and was transported to a nearby checkpoint where he would be evaluated by medical personnel.

Beck obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau from Sept. 10-12. He was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Park officials spent Thursday deploying nine ground search teams as well as aerial searches by helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in the Walhalla Plateau area before finding Beck on Friday.

