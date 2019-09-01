A new year could mean a new job for some Arizonans looking for work in what the Arizona Department of Economic Security has identified as the state's "most in-demand and stable" jobs for 2019.

The department along with the Office of Economic Opportunity released "Arizona's Hot Jobs in 2019," a list of four industries that are expected to be doing the most hiring in Arizona this year.

Healthcare Support Occupations

According to the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO), this industry is projected to have the "highest growth" in 2019. Employers are expected to fill several roles including home health aides, occupational and physical therapist assistants and aides, and massage therapists among others.

Construction and Extraction Occupations

This industry is expected to make "significant hires throughout the state," according to the ADES and OEO.

"These occupations are projected to grow rapidly due to our nation’s 'overall growth in population and economy,' making our ever-growing state, no different," the department writes.

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations

Third on the list belongs to this industry looking to hire dentists, orthodontists, pharmacists, surgeons, therapists, and audiologists in the new year.

Personal Care and Service Occupations

These jobs, according to ADES, "assist clients with daily living activities."

In 2019, this industry will be filling roles including child care providers, fitness instructors, barbers and cosmetologists, nail technicians, funeral service workers, and animal care workers.