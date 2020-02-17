PAYSON, Ariz. — On this edition of "The Most Arizona Thing We Saw Today."

Juline Webb Curtis was on her way home when she stopped to take video of this amazing scene, an elk playing with a soccer ball on a field in Payson.

The happy-looking animal prances around the field, moving the ball around with its antlers.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, 83 elk were released in Cabin Draw near Chevelon Creek in 1913. Since then, the Arizona elk population has grown to nearly 35,000 animals.

A large bull can weigh up to 1,200 pounds but usually will range from 600 to 800 pounds. Mature cows will range from 450 to 600 pounds.

According to Game and Fish, elk can approach 40 mph for short periods and nearly 30 mph for longer periods. Elk can also jump vertically 8 to 10 feet.

These characteristics would likely make them effective soccer players.

ElkS in Arizona are mostly found at higher elevations in fir-aspen and pine-juniper forests.

