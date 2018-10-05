FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The lone survivor of a nearly 200-horse die-off was recovering well Wednesday, just one week after arriving at the veterinary clinic, but the President of the Navajo Nation said this was a tragedy that could’ve been prevented.

The life of Grace the filly was turning around after surviving her tragic first weeks in this world.

According to a press release from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, 191 feral horses died in a Tuba City stock pond on Gray Mountain while searching for water.

The two-week-old foal was found near her mother, taken to the Coconino Humane Association and then to the Aspen Veterinary Clinic.

Veterinarian Allison Forbes said the filly was close to death when she arrived.

“She was pretty malnourished and dehydrated,” Forbes said.

According to the press release, the overpopulation of wild horses is an ongoing problem on the Navajo Nation, often leading to tragedies like this one on Gray Mountain — drought and famine taking the lives of these animals.

Grace arrived at the veterinary clinic Tuesday, where she received a full week of intensive care.

“She’s definitely been getting overnight care and intensive care throughout the day, we just kind of monitor her, but she’s really turned the corner since Friday. She’s doing so well,” Forbes said.

In the press release, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye stated it all could’ve been prevented because, “There is a process for round-ups, and it begins with the local chapter. What they need is a resolution requesting a round-up, which prompts the assistance of the Navajo Nation and BIA. Help is there, but they have to ask for it.”

Of this group, there was only hope left for Grace.

“I think we’re all surprised at what a little fighter she is,” Forbes said.

Those who didn’t make it are to be buried on site. The watering hole where they once fought to live will be permanently covered.

Forbes said Wednesday Grace would spend at least another week at the veterinary clinic before going to her foster home.

Anyone interested in donating to the Coconino Humane Association to help with Grace’s medical care costs or that of other animals can call 928-526-1076.

