x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

London Bridge in Lake Havasu City lit purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The city says its London Bridge has always served as a symbol of the historic ties between Great Britain and Lake Havasu City.

More Videos

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Lake Havasu City is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by lighting its famous London Bridge purple. 

The city announced Thursday it would be memorializing the long-reigning monarch's death by illuminating the bridge with purple lights until Saturday, Sept. 10.  

“As a community, Lake Havasu City joins the world in mourning the loss of a great leader," said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom."

The London Bridge has become a popular landmark in Arizona after it was transferred across the pond more than five decades ago. 

Bridges crossing the River Thames have existed in London for centuries. In the 1830s, a "new" London Bridge was built and became a busy pathway for the bustling city. 

Credit: Lake Havasu City

By the late 1960s, the City of London decided to sell the worn-out bridge. So it was brought over stone by stone to the U.S. and reconstructed in Lake Havasu City. 

According to Go Lake Havasu, it cost about $7 million to deliver and reassemble the historic bridge. 

Last year, the city celebrated the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge's dedication ceremony. 

The city says its bridge has stood as a symbol of the historic ties between Lake Havasu and Great Britain. 

Credit: 12News
Lake Havasu City residents march on London Bridge in honor of victims of the London terror attack, June 9, 2017.  (Photo: Carlos Chavez/12 News)

RELATED: WATCH: High school student entertains London Bridge visitors with original songs

RELATED: Contractors restore London Bridge, protect bats

More ways to get 12News 

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona. 

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out