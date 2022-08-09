London Bridge in Lake Havasu City lit purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The city says its London Bridge has always served as a symbol of the historic ties between Great Britain and Lake Havasu City.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Lake Havasu City is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by lighting its famous London Bridge purple.

The city announced Thursday it would be memorializing the long-reigning monarch's death by illuminating the bridge with purple lights until Saturday, Sept. 10.

“As a community, Lake Havasu City joins the world in mourning the loss of a great leader," said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom."

The London Bridge has become a popular landmark in Arizona after it was transferred across the pond more than five decades ago.

Bridges crossing the River Thames have existed in London for centuries. In the 1830s, a "new" London Bridge was built and became a busy pathway for the bustling city.

By the late 1960s, the City of London decided to sell the worn-out bridge. So it was brought over stone by stone to the U.S. and reconstructed in Lake Havasu City.

According to Go Lake Havasu, it cost about $7 million to deliver and reassemble the historic bridge.

Last year, the city celebrated the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge's dedication ceremony.

The city says its bridge has stood as a symbol of the historic ties between Lake Havasu and Great Britain.

The London Bridge in Lake Havasu City will be illumindated purple to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth IIhttps://t.co/jaIspleYDz#QueenElizabeth #LondonBridge #LakeHavasuCity pic.twitter.com/N3mC4IaUND — LHCAZGOV (@LHCAZGOV) September 8, 2022

