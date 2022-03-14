x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Little Miss Nobody: Yavapai County officials ID girl who died over 60 years ago

Investigators believed the girl was between 3 and 6 years old and her remains were buried about a week or two before being discovered.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities in north-central Arizona believe they now know the name of a little girl whose burned remains were found in a remote desert area 62 years ago.

Yavapai County sheriff's officials are planning to give a full update and overview of the investigation Tuesday at Yavapai Community College in Prescott.

Dubbed “Little Miss Nobody,” the girl’s partially buried remains were located in a wash on July 31, 1960.

Investigators believed the girl was between 3 and 6 years old and her remains were buried about a week or two before being discovered.

Authorities say there were no obvious injuries to her decomposed body and the case was ruled a homicide.

The Prescott community raised money to provide a funeral for the unidentified child in 1960.

In 2018, her remains were exhumed so DNA samples could be taken.

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company raised $4,000 earlier this year to fund specialized testing and finally identify the girl.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

No, the 'real price' of gas in Arizona isn't the most expensive ever