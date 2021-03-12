Seeing lights in the Arizona sky? It's just the ‘Starlink’ satellites

The low-orbit satellites are used for SpaceX’s broadband network, and it may be a more frequent sight in the future.

If you’re seeing mysterious objects in the Arizona sky Friday night, don’t worry it’s not aliens.

The array of lights streaking above the sky in perfect formation move too quickly to be a star and are too perfectly aligned to be a meteor shower. So what is it?

It’s the SpaceX Starlink satellite array.

The low-orbit satellites are used for SpaceX’s broadband network, and it may be a more frequent sight in the future.

The aerospace company has been actively launching scores of satellites since 2019. The company plans to have as many as 1,500 orbiting above the planet in the future.

Satellites and stars are not always visible due to clouds, city lights and air pollution, but, under ideal conditions, they can be seen by the naked eye.

SpaceX has a tracker for its satellite arrays and how visible they might be.

The company says the Starlink system is operating normally and there is no threat if you do see the lights.

