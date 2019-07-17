Editor's Note: The video above details information about the Cellar Fire from Tuesday. The fire's acreage has since been updated.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A fire burning about 16 miles south of Prescott grew significantly Tuesday, sending large amounts of smoke into the air visible in the surrounding communities.

The Southwest Coordination Center said lightning started the Cellar Fire on Sunday. Prescott National Forest officials said they had been monitoring the fire as it burned off dense forest fuels in the area. Monsoon rains and higher relative humidity had helped keep the fire under control before Tuesday.

The fire is zero percent contained Wednesday, but officials said crews have made "good progress" on the fire and have established an "anchor point at the southwest corner of the fire." The fire has burned about 6,450 acres.

Here is a map of the Cellar Fire's perimeter compared with other fires that previously burned in the area. The Cellar Fire's perimeter is indicated by the solid red line.

There are no evacuations currently in effect, but as a precaution, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued a Code Red "Set" alert for Pine Flat.

Residents are asked to have an emergency go kit, keep in mind the needs of pets and livestock and stay aware of the latest updates from public safety officials.

A Code Red "Ready" alert is in effect for Crown King, Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch and Indian Creek. Residents are asked to connect with official emergency management pages on social media, build an emergency go kit with enough necessary supplies for at least 72 hours, make an evacuation plan and check with neighbors, family and friends to see if they are ready.

For more information on Code Red alerts, go to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or call 928-771-3321 for updates.

Six hotshot crews, two air tankers, and three helicopters are working on containing the fire.

The junction of Forest Road 52 is closed from its junction with Forest Road 261 to its junction with Forest Road 361. Mayer-Bolander Road (County Road 177) is also closed from the eastern boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52.

Mark Hansen took this photo from Dewey, Arizona, of smoke from the Cellar Fire around 7:30 p.m. July 16, 2019.

Mark Hansen