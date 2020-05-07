x
Lightning-caused Polles Fire burns 549 acres in Tonto National Forest

The fire sits at 0% containment as of Sunday afternoon, officials said.
PAYSON, Ariz. — A lightning-started wildfire has burned around 549 acres in the Tonto National Forest since it was ignited Friday, the United States Forest Service said.

The fire, named the Polles Fire, is the result of passing isolated thunderstorms and sits at 0% containment as of Sunday afternoon, officials said.  The fire is currently located 11 miles west of Payson.

Hotshot crews are fighting the fire in rough and rugged terrain which is only accessible by helicopter, officials said. Firefighters were met with high sustained winds, high temperatures, and low humidity, which caused an increase in fire behavior.

There are no current threats to the communities of Fine-Strawberry or Payson, officials said. However, they recommended citizens familiarize themselves with Arizona's Ready-Set-Go program to be prepared in the event of evacuations.

Details on closures in the Tonto National Forest in an effort to prevent human-caused fires can be found here.

